Five desk essentials for smoother work from home routine

As working from home is becoming the new normal, you will need a number of office essentials for a comfortable and effective home setup. Working from home can be a real delight if you employ a few ideas to create a workspace that enhances your productivity. You can include a few essentials to your office desk to make it a bit more contented.

We have rounded up some of the vital accessories to make your home office feel like an actual workplace. These products will help you thrive by boosting your efficiency. Moreover, they don’t take up much space so you can benefit from them even if you live in a cramped space. Check out these products to make your work-from-home routine smoother.

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

When you are working from home, there can be so many distractions be it kids or loud family members. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-canceling headphones will help you tune out the world and stay focused. With a lift-to-pause technology and the ability to connect to two devices at once via Bluetooth, the headphones feature a dual noise sensor technology. The touch sensor controls can help pause, play, or skip music tracks, regulate volume, initiate your voice assistant, and answer calls. It captures ambient noise and uses a new algorithm to apply the noise cancelling in real-time.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Suitable for both home and office, the sleek Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, offering you the refreshing beverage just the way you like it. The mug features a built-in battery and maintains your preferred temperature for up to 1.5 hours or all day when combined with the included charging coaster. The LED light at the base of the mug will let you know when your beverage is heating up or cooling off.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Home coffee stations come in handy when you are working from home or else you will waste valuable work time making coffee runs. If you need fresh and fast brews to keep you focused and energized during work hours, Keurig’s K-Slim coffee maker is the perfect pick. Its sleek, compact design can fit neatly in the corner of your desk. With three cup sizes (8, 10, 12-ounce), the removable reservoir allows you to brew up to 4 cups. It is compatible with travel mugs and K-Cup universal coffee filters.

Refreshing Scented Candle

You may not know this, but scented candles can help create a comfortable and reinvigorating atmosphere for you to focus on your work. There are countless options to choose from, however, the Lime Basil & Mandarin Luxury Candle from Jo Malone London offers refreshing citrusy and herbaceous notes that are perfect for your work-from-home routine. Keep this candle on your office desk, light it for a few minutes before starting your work and it will keep you energized and focused all day long.

Desk Organizer

This Jerry & Maggie’s adjustable rack is a great way to declutter and organize your desk and workstation. Made from natural wood for stability and strength, it features two parts that can be arranged together to form a small shelf rack to increase the storage space. With this rack, you can neatly organize your books, office supplies, documents, and plants. It is available in four varying colors that can complement your home office in style.