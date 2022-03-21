Five most beautiful national park campsites in America

Camping in a national park can offer an unparalleled experience of nature’s vastness and its precious elements. National park campsites allow you to set up camp while surrounded by gorgeous mountains, woodlands, or desert landscapes. Campers can fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty from the Yosemite National Park on the eastern shore to the Acadia National Park on Atlantic coastline in the west.

Campsites in various national parks across the US offer options for RV hookups, traditional camping grounds, and backcountry camping for every level of comfort. Whether you are on a cross-country road trip in an RV or simply looking for an outdoor escape for the weekend, there is a campsite suited to your interests. Check out the best campsites in some of the country’s most popular and most beautiful national parks.

Yellowstone National Park – Madison Campground

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most alluring sites in the western hemisphere of the country. Occupying parts of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, the national park comprises over 2,000 campsites. Located in northwest Wyoming, the Madison Campground is a well-maintained and beautiful campsite. Many attractions, including Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful geyser, and Yellowstone Lake, are located within 40 miles of the campground. It is usually open from late May through October and has 278 sites for tent camping, RV camping or hybrid camping. Facilities include potable water, a flush toilet and a dump station among others.

Yosemite National Park – Wawona Campground

Wawona campground is about 8 miles northwest of Mariposa Grove in California’s Yosemite National Park. It offers a quiet getaway amid pristine woodland. Wawona comprises 97 camping sites, four of which are RV-only. Pioneer Yosemite History Center is about a mile south from the campsite where campers can explore historic buildings and check out a general store, gas station and a post office. There are four hiking trails nearby as well. It is open from mid-April to mid-October and has basic facilities such as potable water and flush toilets on site.

Glacier National Park – Many Glacier Campground

There are 13 campsites in the Glacier National Park, but the Many Glacier Campground is simply the best. It is about 20 miles northwest of the St. Mary entrance and Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road. There are three lakes near the campgrounds and several hiking trails to explore the surroundings. Moreover, it offers stunning wildlife viewing probabilities. Campers can spot moose, deer or bear near the camping sites. Facilities such as potable water, flush toilets, and sinks are available on-site. Many Glacier Campgrounds are open seasonally in summer.

Grand Canyon National Park – Mather Campground

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most breathtaking sites in the United States. It is popular among campers for its stunning vistas, plenty of hiking trails and unique rock formations. Mather Campground is among the best camping sites on the South Rim in the Grand Canyon Village, with comprises lodges and a visitor center. There are 327 sites, each including a campfire ring or cooking grate, picnic table, parking area and space to accommodate up to 6 people, three tents, and two vehicles. Drinking water and flush toilets are available throughout the campground.

Acadia National Park – Blackwoods Campground

Located on the eastern side of Mount Desert Island, Blackwoods Campground is located in Acadia National Park, which is the crown jewel of the North Atlantic Coast. The site has miles of scenic roads and hiking trails. The campground has 306 individual sites, several group campsites, which include potable water and restrooms. As the campground is bookable, campers can get slots reserved in advance with a variety of sites for small and large tents and RVs. There is an Island Explorer shuttle that transports campers to nearby destinations.