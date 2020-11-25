Five practical, all-purpose gifts for a minimalist man

Gifting on birthdays or on festive occasions is a non-optional social convention; moreover, it shows the giftee that you care for them. Choosing a gift for a minimalist man can be tricky since your options are instantly cut short.

When it comes to picking a minimalist or clutter-free present, there are a few criteria you must fulfill – the gift should be practical and useful in everyday life; must have a simple design; and should be multipurpose. In other words, practical gifts are ideal for men who don’t prefer receiving material things. To help you find the perfect minimalist and meaningful present, we have compiled a list of 5 gift ideas for the minimalists in your life.

Beard grooming kit

A well-groomed beard looks great. If you want to present a practical and considerate gift to a minimalist, there is nothing better than a beard grooming kit (given the man keeps a beard). Beard grooming is essentially an excellent habit to keep beards neat and tidy, giving a clean and smart look. Grooming kits offer all-in-one care products that will help him get ready to go with fewer items in less time.

Multipurpose tools

Organized and multipurpose tools can come in handy anytime and anywhere. These versatile tools are a great gift idea for a minimalist man for their applicability and uniqueness, which can be useful in both indoor and outdoor environments. You can either present him with an emergency survival toolkit or a portable pocket multi-tool kit.

Minimalist outdoor gear

For an outdoorsy person, minimalist outdoor gear is an impeccable gift. They are all packable, lightweight, and portable. These unique options are made for a ready-to-go person, without taking up a lot of space and time for packing for fun outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, or hunting trips.

Foods and drinks

Getting coupons to his favorite restaurant or café is another present that will definitely be cherished. For a health enthusiast, consider gifting nutritional supplements – symbolizing your endless support to their healthy lifestyle. A beer appreciator can be gifted his favorite craft beer, or someone who prefers coffee can be given locally roasted coffee or a coffee maker.

Experiential gifts

Experiential gifts – including skydiving, scuba diving, horseback riding, guided tours, and many such activities – are much valued and appreciated over materialistic gifts. Depending on their personality and likings, you can either offer a minimalist man tickets to events (like sports, theater, movies, or concert), membership to a local venue (a museum, library, or gym), going for food and wine tasting, or you can plan a trip to spend some quality time together, because there’s no greater gift than the gift of time.