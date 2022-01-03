Nike LeBron 3 Retro dropping this 2022

Every Nike LeBron pair that comes out sells fast. We only need to count not just days but a few hours for all available pairs to get acquired by avid sneakerheads.

In recent months, we have seen several versions of the Nike LeBron. There’s the Nike LeBron 19 Christmas Sneakers, Nike LeBron 19 Tune Squad, Nike LeBron 19 Bred, and the Nike LeBron 18 We Are Family. We expect more will still be introduced.



Vintage Nike LeBron 3 Gets a Modern Version

The Nike LeBron 3 is already considered a classic but it’s getting a new version. It is definitely making a comeback this 2022.

We’re looking forward to this year for many reasons. We still live in a pandemic world but there is no reason for us to enjoy the little things in life. For some, little things may mean buying shoes that make them happy.

Nike LeBron 3 Retro Design

If you’re a real Nike sneakerhead, you’ll want to add the Nike LeBron 3 Retro to your growing collection. The pair may probably come with a newer version of the Nike LeBron 2. The two may be similar in style.

The Nike LeBron 3 Retro 2022 will also look chunky in the same original black and varsity crimson color combination. The pair is almost all-black—from the heel to the tongue and the upper. The sole has the obvious red detailing underneath.







Some red accents can be found on the Swoosh outline, midsole, tongue, and the lion head branding. Another version may also be released: one with a black base but with red highlight on the outsole and silver accents. No information on pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.