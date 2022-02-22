G-Shock taps into Museum of Youth Culture’s archives for its new watch

Casio never cease to amaze us. For its new collaborative effort, the watchmaker has revealed a G-Shock in association with the Museum of Youth Culture in the UK.

The G-Shock GW-M5610MOYC-1ER, which is based on the iconic GW-M5610U-1ER rectangular-case G-Shock watch, taps into the archives of the museum that examines the relationship of youth and modern society.

Archival imagery

Loaded with archival imagery of the youth culture, the watch features a resin band printed with works of photographer Gavin Watson, outrightly documenting the rise of skinhead, rave, and punk scenes, the artist is known for.

Additionally, the watch comes in customized packaging also featuring Watson’s works from the museum’s archives with a ‘Grown up in G-Shock’ limited edition zine.

The watch itself

Other than the imagery distinction, the GW-M5610MOYC-1ER is just like any other model with G-Shock-level shock-proofing. The watch features multi-band radio wave reception from six transmission stations for exceptional accuracy.

It also features solar power to run all the watch features like the stopwatch, timer, and world time without fail for up to 10 months. The 46.7mm GW-M5610MOYC-1ER weighs only 52 grams, it is water-resistant to 200 meters and the watch is now available for purchase at £149 (roughly $200).