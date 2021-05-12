G-Shock’s slimmest G-Steel watch is only 12.9mm thick

It was only in February when Casio added a new black and gold colorway to the G-Shock G-Steel lineup, now the watchmaker is introducing the slimmest G-Shock in G-Steel category that measures only 12.9mm thick.

If as a G-Shock enthusiast, there was one thing you could complain about, it would certainly be the bulk the watch adds. With the slimming of the G-Steel, this very drawback has been negated, and a new beginning is instilled.

The thin profile

G-Steel series is known for its appealing combo of different material, which has been kept intact in the thinnest model, the GSTB400-1A. The watch is presented in the ultra-tough Carbon Core Guard structure with improved, thin module that gives the G-Shock its strength, lightness and slim profile.

Combining the strength of carbon with the quality of metal, this slimmest G-Steel ever does not compromise on the features despite its slender form factor. With silver-colored face paired to resin band, the GSTB400-1A features 12.9 mm thickness which in comparison is one millimeter lesser than the GSTB100.

Features

To maintain the thin profile – from the back cover to the top of the bezel – the watch features specially made stainless steel buttons which are slim and easy to use. The top bezel is created in five different finishes and it is complemented by the middle bezel that has four different finishes, which give a different appearance from different angle.

Since the GSTB400-1A despite its thin profile does not compromise any features, it comes with all possible G-Shock functions including tough solar power, smartphone connectivity, phone finder, world time, 200m water-resistance, and dial illuminating LED light. The GSTB400-1A will retail for $320 starting May 12 from G-Shock.com.