Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition is premium and elegant

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the freshest smartwatch from the Korean tech giant, which was launched recently at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Now the watch has been drenched in Thom Browne’s genius and delivered as standalone wearable in the collaboration for the first time.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition is not the first branded Samsung device. Since the Unpacked event, two Thom Browne Edition bundles comprising Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have already been up for grabs. This is however for the first time that Thom Browne-branded Galaxy Watch is for retail separately. It has been part of the bundle – supplied with other devices – previously.

Thom Browne Edition

For the excited consumers, this branded Watch 4 Classic is identical to the standard iteration in terms of specs and feature. Only additional thing that one gets with the new rendition is the choice of five custom watch faces and three interchangeable straps made from leather, rubber and fabric.

The Browne Galaxy Watch 4 Classic actually features rhodium plating for a glossy finish. It is supplied with a charger featuring Thom Browne tri-color stripes.

Additional details

Most interesting thing to note here is that the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch is only available in 42mm size (whereas a 46mm variant is also available in the standard version). This branded 42mm watch is only available with Bluetooth.

For the collective set of features abovementioned, you will have to pay a hefty premium. The watch will set you back $800, which is a significant rise from the $350 starting price for the regular version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The special edition Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will be available in limited examples starting September 29.