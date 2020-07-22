Glashütte Original PanoLunarTourbillon Limited Edition flying tourbillon

The Glashütte Original PanoLunarTourbillon is already an eye-candy tourbillon and now the German watchmaker has given it another facelift. This is the Glashütte Original PanoLunarTourbillon Limited Edition watch that has a dial one cannot get eyes off for its sheer detailing.

The exclusivity is reflected in the display as well as the watch’s movement which makes it one of the best designed Glashütte timepiece till date. It has a peculiar asymmetrical dial design with handcrafted elements which are a testimony to the skilled artisans at work.

Handcrafted to perfection

The flying tourbillon has a noticeable difference in design from the regular model as it boasts intricate hand-engraved design which encapsulates the dial form one side. Process of turning the plain surface of solid gold blanks of the dial into the artistic motifs using burin is in itself amazing. After spending more than a day on this very element of the watch, it is then draped in silver-plated finish.

The decoration is well complemented by the off-centered hours and minutes which have concentric finish marked with blue hour markers. To match the markers, there are blue skeletonized hands and the running hands with blue hand that move on the flying tourbillon track. To add to the charm, the timepiece dial has moon phase display having silver moon, stars and midnight blue sky.

Impressive Caliber 93-12 movement

Glashütte Original PanoLunarTourbillon Limited Edition watch has a premium 40mm platinum case housing the Caliber 93-12 automatic flying tourbillon movement. The running frequency of 21,600vph/3Hz enables a power reserve of 48-hours for the timepiece. For crystal clear view of the dial and the movement (slightly visible) comes in sapphire crystal.

Matching the stunning dial of the watch is the all-new PanoLunarTourbillon with a Louisiana alligator leather strap with a bold deep midnight blue tone that can be worn in style with a platinum fold fastener. This intricately designed timepiece will come in a limited edition of 25 units only at a mind-boggling price tag of $145,303 (€126,720).