Pharrell Williams x adidas PW Boost Slide sandals – vibrant & comfortable

American singer, rapper and fashion designer Pharrell Williams has been collaborating with adidas since 2014. In his latest collaboration release with the sportswear manufacturer, the iconic adidas Adilette slides get a new bubbly yet comfortable makeover.

The cushiony version of the Adilette in new hues is called the PW Boost Slide sandals. The padded slides with adjustable upper take comfort to an all-new level.

PW Boost Slide

The new take on adidas Adilette – PW Boost Slide features extra cushioning on the midsole and upper, has adjustable strap and Pharrell’s signature Hu branding on the footbed completing the look.

These sandals come in four exciting color options including Core Black, Bright Orange, Semi Solar Pink, and Bold Gold. These are not only different from the standard flat pool slides for their interesting colors but also for the added padding on both the sole and the upper part that boosts comfort and style.

The appeal

According to Pharrell, generally in sports slides comfort is traded for profits by brands. But the PW Boost Slide begs to differ from the standard approach and takes comfort very seriously. Pharrell told the Vogue, “These (PW Boost Slide) are different because they were crafted with the expressed intention of making every step comfortable.”

Three of the four colors – pink, orange, black have gone on sale via adidas retailers and adidas.com for $100 each. The bold gold-hued slides are available through BBC Icecream stores for the same price tag.