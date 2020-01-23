Converse ’70s & ’80s styles rehashed for 2020 NBA All-Star

Converse has always been a favorite. Whether you admit it or not, it’s not exactly the most comfortable basketball sneakers you can wear. It looks cool on your feet when worn but you ask me about comfort, I will honestly tell you my opinion.

The iconic brand is a standard fixture in the sneaker game. Many people collect Chucks the same way other sneakerheads collect Nikes.

Converse started as a rubber shoe company, manufacturing basketball shoes. That’s how the All-Star line started. It features many classic silhouettes that may look cooler these days.

Going Classic with Converse

Converse did just that and pulled out designs from its archives. We’ve featured some of the classics recently– Converse Chuck 70 Stars and Stripes, Converse Chuck 70 Bosey East Village Explorer Pack, Converse and Ambush Yoon Ahn Chuck 70 and Pro Leather, Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 100 Monopanel Hi, and the Converse Japan Jack Purcell Multi Wool RH.

New updates to the classics have just been introduced for 2020. As usual, expect a more modern look and fresh colorways. The new collection is Converse’s contribution to the All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The All-Star Pack will be made available in the Windy City.

Throwback Thursday with Converse

Three pairs are available in all-white: All-Star Pro BB, Pro Leather, and Chuck 70. If you wish for a customized pair, you can order while in select stores.

The All-Star Pro BB Pack will take you back to the 1988 All-Star Game jersey. Notice the red, blue, and white theme but a black-and-white model will also be sold.

The Converse Pro Leather OG will be available in different colorways but we still like the classic white with colored star and chevron accents. The iconic shoe designs from the ’70s & ’80s still look cool today.

What better time to bring them back than during the 2020 NBA All-Star season. No word on pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.