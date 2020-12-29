Grand Seiko’s eagle-inspired Spring Drive GMT for 60th anniversary

Grand Seiko is deep into its 60th anniversary celebrations and the Japanese brand gifted American fans with the GS9 club. The club has been operational in Japan since 2015, and now it arrives in the US for Seiko lovers.

The celebrations continue with the striking Spring Drive GMT “Eagle” USA Limited Edition SBGE263 watch – a part of the six decades of the brand that has seen the evolution of watchmaking technology, and of course its own grand heritage.

The flight of the eagle

Giving the existing loyal customers of the brand special importance, Grand Seiko Corporation of America president Brice Le Troadec said that at this point in time they want to engage with their dedicated customers by providing a platform to “discover the brand in a new way and fully immerse themselves into the Grand Seiko family.”

Grand Seiko SBGE263 Spring Drive GMT is a prime example of the core values at Grand Seiko with its undeniably cool color palette. Inspired by the majestic eagle, it has a patterned brown dial mimicking the feathers, well contrasted by the dark brownish ceramic bezel and the gold-accented GMT hand emulating the sharp beak of the predatory bird – setting it apart from the rest of the Spring Drive GMT timepieces.

Highly accurate timekeeping









The 200 meters water-resistant SBGE263 has a very peculiar offset crown, making it perfect for right or left handed wearers. The watch has a 24-hour scale engraved on it and the wearer can keep a tab of three time zones at once. On the inside, it’s powered by the signature caliber 9R66 automatic movement (rate accuracy tolerance of +/- 15 seconds a month) that churns out 72 hours of power reserve.

This rare Spring Drive GMT limited to just 110 units will be up for grabs in the US at GS9 Club Shop, and understandably the GS9 club members will get the chance to have the first rights on this eagle-inspired timepiece worth $6,700. A perfect representation of the brand’s grandeur all these years.