Hautlence introduces sequel to the first HL Sphere in rose gold dial

Known for its original horological concepts, Hautlence adds a sequel to its HL Sphere timepiece. The brand continues to transform watch making by featuring its innovative jumping hour sphere and a retrograde minute hand in a new outfit showcased on the HL Sphere 02.

In a TV shaped 46mm, 18k white gold plated case, the HL Sphere 02 arrives on a grained rose gold dial. It features a blue jumping hour sphere floating on the left and a retrograde minute on a 180-degrees arch to the right. This concept was pioneered in 2019 with HL Sphere 01, the timepiece was highly appreciated by the watch enthusiasts.

The functioning

Featuring twelve engraved numerals to reveal the hour, a blue PVD treated sphere rotates on itself through three rotation axes. This ball with random numbers actually follows a “strict choreography dictated by a conical differential including four conical gears that move around two crossed spindles inclined at an angle of 21 degrees.” On the dial, this 3D complex system is placed in a dome formed by two polished titanium rings covered by sapphire crystal.

To the right of the jumping hour sphere, the minutes are displayed by a retrograde on a semi-circular minute track marked by blue numerals. The minute hand starts at 00 every hour and moves to 60 by the end of the hour, on completing an hour it springs back to 00 to start over. The oscillating balance wheel can be seen through the skeletonized display under the retrograde.

Movement and other details

The HL Sphere 02 is powered by Hautlence’s in-house hand-wound caliber 501-1 mechanical movement providing a 72-hour power reserve. The movement is nicely decorated with sand-blasted components and displayed through a transparent case back.

The watch comes attached to a blue Louisiana alligator leather strap and remains water-resistant to 3 ATM. The HL Sphere 02 [REF. H1501-0203] remains limited edition to 28 pieces only. Price is available on request on the brand’s website.