Hermès unveils new Slim d’Hermès GMT watch

While the signature collection dates back to 2015, Hermès introduces revitalized Slim d’Hermès GMT at this year’s Watches and Wonders. Integrating the cult tradition, elegance, relevance and functionality with contemporary ideals, the French timekeepers have devoted significant attention to details.

The original slim numeral font designed by Philippe Apeloig is used on the dial to define the slim character of this incredible timepiece. By adding GMT function as a part of this date and time, Hermès targets modern travelers offering them an everyday timekeeper with elite distinction to its peers.

The Slim d’Hermès GMT package

The timepiece comes with an ultra slim round rose gold case measuring 39.5 mm diameter and 9.48 mm thick. Covered by smoked sapphire crystal, the featured blue dial hosts a couple of sub-dials – one at 6 o’clock indicates date and the other is in grained silver, placed at 10 o’clock to show GMT time.

Using rhodium-plated baton-type time hands, the watch displays classic font Arabic numerals on its sunburst chapter ring and the silver GMT counter.

Admired through a sapphire crystal case back, the watch is powered by the decorated in-house H1950 movement measuring 2.6 mm thick, combined with the 1.4 mm of the ultra-thin GMT module exclusively developed by Agenhor for Hermès.

Further in a row

The self-winding composition with a micro-rotor enables dual-time reading and features two day/night indicators at 3’o.clock for Local and Home time (L and H). For an easy facilitation to set the second time zone, the watch comes equipped with a button at 10 o’clock.

The watch comes attached to a matt abyss blue alligator leather strap by Hermès. It stands water-resistant up to 3 bars and maintains a power reserve of 42 hours. The simplicity imbued with rigorous discipline and aesthetic balance lifts the classic approach of this timepiece.