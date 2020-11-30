Home Depot’s twinkling carriage will give you a magical Disneyland Christmas

While you didn’t get to go to Disneyland this holiday season owing to the coronavirus pandemic, you can bring Disneyland to your front lawn with Home Depot’s life-sized carriage decorations. And these twinkling carriages look straight out of Cinderella.

As you are streaming Christmas-themed movies on Netflix, Home Depot has brought these dreamlike products as Christmas nears, and they are sure to light up your holidays with magic! Home Accents Holiday has created two stunning and well-lit carriages, which are suitable for both indoor and outdoor displays.

Carriage and Horse

This well-lit horse (43-inch) and carriage (58-inch) will bestow an adorable dreamlike touch to your holiday decorations. Embellished with 300 bright LED lights, this decoration item is highly energy-efficient that traditional bulbs; and can adorn your house for $199.

The gorgeous product for yard decoration is made of weather-resistant fabric and a durable metal frame that ensures its stable foothold. It is easy to assemble and is appropriate for indoor and outdoor settings. The charming holiday vibes of this carriage will not only amuse you and others but will boost the holiday spirit, too.

Twinkling Carriage

The other wagon is a 5-feet LED twinkling carriage, which is available for $149. This life-sized iteration of Cinderella’s classic ride sparkles with 180 LED lights. It is shaped like the Disney princess’ magic pumpkin carriage, and features golden accents, and can be displayed lit up or not. Add whimsy and wonder to your house this holiday season with this gorgeous carriage (that carried Cinderella to her Prince Charming).

However, there is a caveat. Both these enchanted products have gone out of stock but you can sign up for email notifications to get heads-up about a product restock. Meanwhile, you can deck up your halls with plenty of Disney-themed décor items available at various online sellers.