Hulu’s new teen Drama Love, Victor is inspired by world of Love, Simon

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Love, Victor is a new American teen drama web television series, streaming now on Hulu. The series is inspired by and established in the same world as the 2018 movie Love, Simon.

The 10-episode series is a spin-off of the novel turned 2018 film. Diverted to Hulu from Disney+, it’s a well-crafted teen drama, with a few clever twists and a winning cast.

Well-known faces in the cast

While Cimino is mostly a new face in the industry, the series also features some pretty well-known actors. Many faces from sitcom staples and teem soaps of the 2000s, including The CW’s One Tree Hill and ABC’s Ugly Betty are also a part of Hulu’s new teen drama.

The show stars Michael Cimino as Victor, alongside Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding. Nick Robinson, who starred in the titular role in the original movie, is the producers and the narrator of the series.

The plot

The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School as he navigates through the ups and downs of adolescence while trying to figure out his sexuality.

In the beginning, Victor dates his friend, Mia but steadily – to further his turmoil – he begins developing a liking for Benji, a guy at school. Victor reaches out to Simon, via email, to seek some advice when things seem too difficult for him at high school.

As Victor comes from a less accepting background, he struggles with the aspect of being straight and coming out to his family. His fears aggravate by a visit from his prejudiced grandfather, who is judgmental about Victor’s little brother playing with the wrong sort of toys.

The first season emphasis on getting past worries about what other people think in order to be one’s true self.