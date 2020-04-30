Hublot Big Bang GMT All Black Limited Edition watch designed by Yohji Yamamoto

Next month luxury Swiss watchmaker, Hublot is going to expand its presence in Japan by opening a boutique on Chuo-dori Street in Ginza, Tokyo. For this grand occasion, there was only one eligible choice, that would design a limited edition timepiece, and it was renowned designer Yohji Yamamoto.

The LVMH owned watchmaker commissioned the Japanese design icon to redesign a limited edition of 50 pieces of its Big Bang GMT watch. Yamamoto gave it an all-black look, which is quite evident, as this is his preferred shade.

Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe expressed, “This All Black limited edition we created together expresses a simple beauty through the fusion of Yohji Yamamoto’s black design signature and the complicated GMT manufacture movement.”

Bespoke Big Bang GMT All Black

This is the first time that Big Bang GMT will carry an all-black super matte finish as the previous variants come in titanium, carbon fiber and precious metal exterior builds. The 100-meter water resistant timepiece runs on a self-winding Hublot Unico manufacture movement HUB1251, has a 72-hour power reserve and houses 41 jewels in total.

The case back and bezel are embellished in micro-blasted and polished ceramic. Black theme of the Big Bang GMT continues inside too as smoked black crystals cover the dial and black hands.

Dual time zones for ones always on the move

This watch comes with a black luminescent dual display which shows two different time zones in AM/PM format. There’s a proprietary module using which the second time zone can be updated with the push of a button.

Yamamoto said in the press release, “This watch can easily display the time zones of the two cities where I’m based, Tokyo and Paris. Moreover, the hours are invisible. As a person who isn’t always forthcoming, I find that highly amusing.”

Big Bang GMT All Black has a tonal black rubber strap which is secured by black-plated titanium deploying buckle clasp. As it comes in limited numbers Hublot has priced it at a premium. It will cost around $23,400.