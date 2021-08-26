Hublot Big Bang Integral Tourbillon adorned in full “rainbow” spectrum

Hublot seems high on rainbow watch iterations this year. After the Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow announced earlier this year with a total of 290 precious gemstones for an audacious and vibrant spectrum; the Swiss watchmaker has now released two Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow watches.

One each in 18K white gold and Hublot’s patented 18K King Gold alloy, these new Hublot Rainbow timepieces are most extravagant visual and mechanical watches from the watchmaker. This is, according to Hublot, for the first time that it has combined all the seven colors of the rainbow in a timepiece – so these high jeweled watches are adorned in complete rainbow spectrum like never seen before.

The amazing appearance

The pair of Big Bang Tourbillon watches made in king gold and white gold materials are embellished with precious colored gemstones around the case, crown, lugs and on the integrated bracelet too. Fascinatingly, the skeleton dial reveals very fantastic in-house automatic tourbillon movement that rides within the bling casing.

These extravagant timepieces have the most intriguing gemstone setting on a timepiece but the true showstopper still is the crafted dial-less interior that exhibits the mechanical potential of Hublot, beyond of course the rainbowfication of a watch.

The Hublot Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow is a pristine horological gem housing a total of 484 gemstones – amounting to about 36 carats in weight – around these watches’ 43mm case, bezel, lugs, crown and the integrated bracelet. These baguette-cut stones of seven different types representing as many colors of the rainbow include “red rubies, fuchsia pink sapphires, ultraviolet amethysts, topaz in Klein blue, leaf green tsavorites, lemon yellow sapphires and bright orange sapphires.”

Intriguing skeleton tourbillon dial

As versatile and mood enhancing as the colorful palette of the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow may seem, the entire process of gem-encrusting is painstaking and time-consuming. A total of about 1200 man-hours go into making this gem – right from selecting stones to sorting them in perfect gradient.

Even then, the skeleton dial of the Big Bang Tourbillon here is as striking as the gemmed exterior. The tourbillon at 6 o’clock with transparent sapphire bridges is the most attractive aspect on the dial, while the 12 o’clock mainspring barrel has an engraved rotor in 18K white gold or 18K King Gold (depending on the watch material) which is the only place on the watches featuring Hublot branding.

The movement and pricing







The see-through sapphire crystal caseback allows one to peek at the nuance of the HUB6035 automatic tourbillon movement powering the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow. The movement beats at 21,600 bph and offers 72 hours of power reserve.

Although the watches are only 30 meters water-resistant, they showcase the most beautiful gem-setting spectacle on a watch. The Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow is now available starting at $790,000.