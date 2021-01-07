This gemstone-studded Hublot Big Bang is a rainbow of exquisiteness for your wrist

Personally speaking, I like subtle watches with maybe two colors – if you consider the case and strap – but more than that is a big no. If you’re like me, this new Hublot Big Bang is definitely not to your taste either. However, if you like a bubbly and colorful wristwatch with gems studded all over, read on without a twitch.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow announced recently is an exaggerated display of the watchmaker’s technique, showmanship, and boldness. “Like the summer sky after a storm” this Big Bang is a display of a rainbow of colored gemstone based on an 18k pink gold base.

The vibrant layout

The watch houses a total of 290 precious gemstones that create and audacious and vibrant spectrum around the dial under which the Hublot’s in-house movement resides. The 45mm case of Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow is rendered in 18k king gold alloy and encrusted with 100 gemstones including rubies, pink, blue, yellow and orange sapphires, amethysts, and tsavorites.

Accentuating the façade further is an assortment of 112 baguette-cut gems studied around the bezel while 48 other gemstones are set on the dial surrounding the chronograph subdials and forming the indexes.

Movement and pricing

The colorful and enticing Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow like its siblings in the Big Bang line-up is powered by the UNICO automatic flyback chronograph movement which beats at 28,800 bph and offers a spectacular 72 hour power reserve. The watch has a see-through sapphire display caseback which allows a clear view of the movement.

The jewelry assortment is not just limited to the dial and case; the watch is paired to a rainbow gradient alligator leather strap featuring a buckle clasp set with 30 other gemstones. Available through authorized dealers, the Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow is priced at $348,000.