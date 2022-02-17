Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger fuses high-end crypto technology with luxury watchmaking

Hublot CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe believes the “watch industry will come to embrace crypto currency” in 2022. Opting to stay ahead in the race, Hublot has anticipated the opportunity and has miraculously merged crypto technology with traditional watchmaking to deliver the limited edition Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger.

Released with the idea of “shaping the future” Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger is an embodiment of Swiss watchmaker’s love for crypto and its urge of staying ahead of the curve. The watch is made in association with Ledger, the largest digital asset platform with over 4 million consumers around the world.

About the Hublot x Ledger Big Bang

The Big Bang Unico Ledger is based on Hublot’s Big Bang Ceramic and features 42mm black ceramic case. It has a skeletonized dial displaying the automatic chronograph in-house movement within. The highlight still is the strikingly beautiful bezel; in line with Hublot’s love for gold in 2022.

Reportedly, the high-contrast gold bezel is cast in solid “Electrum,” which is natural gold and silver alloy found in the first coins in the Lydian and Greek societies in around 625-600 BC. For the Big Bang Unico Ledger, Hublot has specially developed a custom stainless version comprising gold and silver allow in perfect ratio. The bezel being the most intriguing part of the watch also features cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s Motto “Vires in Numeris” (Latin) – translates to strength in numbers – engraved six times on it.

Additional fun

Watch is only one of the three core elements of the Hublot x Ledger collab. The Big Bang Unico Ledger is perhaps offered with a customized Ledger Nano X cryptocurrency wallet and a specially designed sapphire watch case. The Nano X wallet is offered in a matte black finish decked with Hublot and Ledger branding.

For the interested, the strictly limited – only 50 examples – Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger is stamped with Ledger logo on the caseback and comes packed in a customized presentation box made using smoked black sapphire, which symbolizes the transparency and security of cryptocurrency. The Hublot x Ledger Big Bang Unico is priced at $28,300.