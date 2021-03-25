Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey released in limited edition

After unveiling the Classic Fusion designed in collaboration with Japanese graphic artist Takashi Murakami earlier this year, Hublot has delivered another work of art for the year in form of Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey.

As the name gives out, this a collaborative Hublot timepiece achieved in association with renowned American artist Shepard Fairey, known by his pseudonym Obey. This intriguing artwork for the wrist is second collaboration between the Swiss watchmaker and the artist who is considered one of the “most politically influential artist of his generation.”

The Classic Shepard Fairey

Designed and delivered under “Hubot Loves Art” program, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey carries a mandala, a motif symbolizing the natural cycle of life and elements, and the unity between cultures.

The pattern is brushed and engraved in titanium and it can be seen free-flowing from the dial to the bezel and case of the Classic Fusion Chronograph. Titanium is also used in the construction of the bezel and the entire 45mm diameter of the case.

Movement and more









The skeletonized dial of the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey reveals the self-winding, in-house caliber HUB1155 movement right through the center, with hands on top displaying the artist’s signature “Star Gear” mark. The skeleton chronograph movement offers a power reserve of 42 hours.

Touting a customary 50 meter water resistance, the Hublot’s Shepard Fairey edition comes paired with a black rubber strap with black brushed stainless steel buckle. Reportedly, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey is limited to only 50 examples and it’s now available for $22,300. A portion of the sale proceeds from the watch will be donated to Amnesty International.