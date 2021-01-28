Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black inspired by artist’s iconic smiling flower

Hublot is no stranger to working closely with designers and artists for exciting watch designs. In fact, Richard Orlinski’s Classic Fusion Orlinski 40mm designed in two new colors was unveiled at the LVMH Watch Week 2021. Now Hublot has revealed another collaborative classic.

Designed in association with Japanese graphic artist Takashi Murakami, the new watch features the artist’s signature “Smiling Flower” motif on the Classic Fusion all black.

The limited edition classic

Takashi Murakami and Hublot’s new Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black features the smiling flower as a three-dimensional centerpiece. The black lacquered dial has a rotating décor and comprises 12 black petals with 456 black diamonds studded on it.

The 45mm black ceramic case of the watch features integrated lug and H-screw bezel. Measuring only 13.4mm at the thickest point, the timepiece offers a breathtaking view of the black smiling flower through the sapphire crystal. The time is displayed by the black plated baton hands.

Movement and pricing

The Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black is powered by Hublot’s own MHUB1214 UNICO automatic movement. The decorative movement with skeletonized bridges and plates beats at 28,800bph and it offers 72 hours of power reserve.

Limited to only 200 pieces, Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The watch is now available for Hublot fans through authorized dealers at $27,300.