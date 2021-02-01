Watches

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon White with 5-day power reserve introduced

February 1, 2021

Hublot loves to experiment with material in watchmaking, which makes materials such as ceramic, an integral part of brand’s watch design. Now for 2021, Swiss watchmaker has a carbon fiber variant of a Big Bang Tourbillon, which is definitely going to have some collectors on their toes.

The new Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon White as it is called, adds a very different flair to the style and material of the Big Bang Tourbillon concept. The case is presented in tonneau-shape that accentuates the already fantastic dial.

The design

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon White is presented in a 42mm carbon fiber case which along with the bezel features white micro-glass fibers that gives the watch an interesting marble-style effect.

The clean and elegant bezel is etched with H-shaped screws. The tourbillon dial has a timekeeping section at 3 o’clock position which features the hour and minute hands. Interestingly, the very unique five-day power reserve indicator is positioned at 8 o’clock and the tourbillon cage – that makes one full rotation every minute – is placed at the 6 o’clock position.

Movement and availability

The Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon White is powered by Hublot’s own HUB6020 hand-wound movement. The skeleton tourbillon movement offers a massive 115 hour power reserve (roughly five days reserve). The watch will come paired with a complementing white rubber strap with black seam.

Featuring Hublot’s one-click system, the rubber strap is easily interchangeable, just in case you want to change the look to suit the day’s attire. Unfortunately, the watch is very limited – only 100 examples will be made – and will be available for $94,700.

You May Also Like

Two watches Golfers will want to call their own – Hublot and TAG Heuer 

Jacob & Co. Astronomia Everest incorporates rock from Mt. Everest, water from both Poles of the Earth

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.