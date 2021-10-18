IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works watch is for enthusiasts from both brands and more

American toymaker Mattel’s Hot Wheels have for decades been the entryway for kids to the automotive world. Despite this iconic image, these toy cars were never an inspiration for watches, until now when IWC has taken it up as a challenge.

In collaboration that would have many fans of the two bands intrigued; IWC has introduced a limited edition Pilot’s Watch Chronograph model after the sporty spirit of the Hot Wheels. The IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works” as the watch is called, is inspired by the replica of IWC Racing’s Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing race car. This is the most detailed 1/64 scale car Hot Wheels has ever created.

The look and feel

The IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works is a 43mm case watch with the Hot Wheels’ enthralling flame emblem engraved on the outside of the case at 9 o’clock position. The watch case is made from blasted titanium with matte finish and is pretty familiar signature Pilot’s Watch Chronograph, which includes the sloping bezel and peculiar chronograph pushers.

The major difference meets the eye at the dial of this watch, with it laser etched checkered flag-like design that plays in the light. The interesting setup of the three subdials and the day-date window at the customary 3 o’clock makes the watch stand out. The rounded Arabic numerals, bold scales and the hands with gray lime finish the look staying true to the contrast and aggressive appearance of the IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works.

Movement, availability, pricing

The IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works, a Pilot’s Chronograph Edition watch, is powered by the luxury Swiss watch manufacturer’s own IWC 69385 automatic chronograph movement, which is visible in all its glory through the sapphire display caseback. The movement that beats at 28,800bph offers the watch a 46 hour power reserve.

Interestingly, this sporty Hot Wheels-inspired watch lets down with its nominal 60m water resistance, none the less its image of the watch remains uncompromised. The IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works comes on a black nylon NATO strap with silver stripe running through its middle all the way around.

The super-exclusive watch will only be available in 50 examples. The first piece of the IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works will be actioned online for a charity while the other 49 will be sold to collectors and enthusiasts for $10,000 each.