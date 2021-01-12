Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Wheat” now available

This year, there is no telling what will happen to us. That is, if we are to talk about the pandemic. To be honest, the situation may not improve anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean we are to stop living the life we used to live. There may be changes though like in the way we shop for things.

A lot of people have realized the importance of going minimalist. While it’s not exactly an easy lifestyle to follow, you can start by changing your choices when it comes to fashion. Start with the footwear. Choose only those that have neutral tones and design–the kind you can use anytime, anywhere.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro in Minimalist Brown

Nike is offering this new SB Dunk Low Pro in “Wheat”. The pair is a beauty in its brown wheat color. This isn’t the first time Nike used the “Wheat” color scheme. There’s also the Nike Air Max 97 “Wheat” and the Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Wheat’ from last year.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Wheat” was teased a few months ago. It’s ready as Nike has already dropped the pair in some retailers. It’s minimalist in its neutral brown color. A few shades have been used, making the shoes perfect for those who love simple lines and tones.

The Design

The shoes are mainly suede in Flax brown with Baroque Brown detailing evident on the heel tab, tongue tag, insoles, and branding. The tonal stitching and laces are also Flax brown.

The midsole is in a darker brown. Inside the midsole is the Zoom Air technology that allows support and comfort for the wearer. The gum outsole completes the look.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Wheat” can be ideal for skateboarding. But if you’re not into the sport, you can just wear this. It wil match almost any color outfit.









Nike’s SB Dunk Low Pro “Wheat” is priced at round $120 ( £90 GBP). We’re putting this pair alongside the Nike Dunk Low “Veneer”, Nike SB Dunk Low Chicago” Air Jordan 1 , and the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack.