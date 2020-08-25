James Gunn’s action-packed Suicide Squad sequel to hit theatres in 2021

Director James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”, also known as “Suicide Squad 2”, is ready to introduce the antiheros of the Task force X. James Gunn was hired to write and direct the film; he took inspiration from the 1980s Suicide Squad comics and chose to emphasis on new characters rather than continuing the narrative of 2016’s film.

Starring an ensemble cast featuring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis, the action-packed movie is set to release on August 6, 2021.

Sneak Peek at DC FanDome

James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” sequel debuted at DC FanDome, a virtual pact from DC Comics and Warner Bros. Though it’s not an official trailer; through this video the former “Guardians of the Galaxy” director has unveiled a first look at his vast cast in the movie.

Gunn revealed a character introduction and a behind-the-scenes clip, showing a gritty 1970s war-film ambiance with the filmmaker’s signature style. According to Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” will be different from any superhero movie that has been ever made and it is by far the biggest movie he has ever made. Idris Elba says it is “a big, massive graphic novel brought to life.”

Massive Roster of Characters

While Gunn aimed to introduce new characters through the film, he chose not to replace a few from the original movie. Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn alongside Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnamen as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

The new members of “The Suicide Squad” include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Steve Agee as King Shark, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Clifford DeVoe also known as The Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Sean Gunn as Weasel and more.