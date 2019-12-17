Jenga Ocean made from recycled fishnets

Games aren’t usually covered here but we do share those we find interesting. Most men we know are into geeky and nerdy stuff so why not share what tickles their fancy. But then again, we’ll leave those mobile games to our tech blogs and feature real games like this Jenga Ocean.

It’s just Jenga? Not really. This one is special because it’s green and eco-friendly as it is made from old fishing nets. The set isn’t just wooden bricks but is made from 100% recycled fishing nets of over 25 square feet in size. The nets are already made via Bureo’s Net Positiva recycling program.

Go Green Bricks for Good Times

The bricks appear like rubber at first glance because of the surface and texture but each one is actually offering that plastic feel. But don’t worry, it really is made from recycled stuff.

It’s a week before the holidays. If you haven’t found a gift for the kids or the teenagers and even the adults, consider this one. Everybody loves board games. We don’t think people will complain about this one. In fact, we salute whoever thought about this. Hopefully, this is the start of something bigger. Perhaps more toys made from fishnets?

Jenga With a Mission



Jenga Ocean has a special mission: Save the Animal through some special rules. This is a special edition so some rules can be changed in playing the marine animal block designs.

As you play the game, you will learn the damaging impact of discarded fishing nets in the ocean. Nets are considered plastic so imagine how harmful they are to the marine animals. Some tips on how to help are provided.











The Jenga game becomes a teaching moment for everyone whether young or old. After this Jenga Ocean special edition, we’re looking forward to other toys and board games using the same material or something closer.