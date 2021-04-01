Ken Block’s trio of legendary Ford hoon machines up for sale

Ken Block, the king of drift sets the tarmac ablaze with his eye-popping skills in Gymkhana clips, and pretty obviously the cars he drives are hot property, right? Now that the drifting champ and Hoonigan Racing have parted from Ford partnership, Ken has something up his sleeve.

Three hoon machines that Ken took for a spin during the partnership – having almost 200-million total combined views on YouTube – are now up for grabs via LBI Limited sale listing.

Block-hooned, drove, drifted, and never lifted

Keeping in with the spirit of drifting, the cars up for sale are – the 2013 Fiesta ST RX43 called GYM43 (from Gymkhana Six, Eight, and Terrakhana), the 2011 Ford Fiesta a.k.a. GYM3, and the 1986 RS200 Evolution – Ken’s “Dream Car.”

The GYM3 is built to show-off Ken’s pure drifting skill. It comes with a seam-welded chassis and is powered by a 600 horsepower Olsbergs 6-speed engine. The 2013 Fiesta powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine featured in three Gymkhana videos, and also won Ken the Global Rallycross title.

Ken’s dream car can be yours

The most desirable of them all, the 1986 RS200 Evolution from the storied Group B era of WRC is one of the Number 80 of the total 200 homologation specials builds. The drift machine is heavily modified for Ken’s mad skills and produces 700 horsepower thanks to a turbocharged engine.

The all-black “Dream Car” has a custom interior, comes with forged wheels, and gets massive suspension upgrades to cope with the extreme stress that Ken manages to put his rides through. For now LBI Limited has put up a price tag of $550,000 on this dream machine, and the price of the other two rides is still unknown.

These three beauties will be showcased at the LBI Limited’s Pontiac, Michigan showroom, where automotive aficionados will get a chance to see them up close and personal. Ones who have deep pockets and desperately want to own one of these would already have their eyes set.