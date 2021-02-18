Kengo Kuma and ASICS collaborate for another cutting-edge running shoe

Renowned Japanese footwear designer, architect Kengo Kuma has yet again collaborated with ASICS to deliver the second iteration of the very enticing Metaride AMU released in 2019.

The collaborative effort draws on the Japanese technique of bamboo knitting, which was also the core of the first pair of this partnership. The new pair of Metaride AMU featuring a sand beige color upper with crisscrossing pattern of clean gray strips is a shoe worth adoring.

Unique design

The unique upper of the silhouette comprises two layers. One is a sock-like knitted layer – made of recycled polyester – which provides flexibility and breathability to the shoe. Over it is a layer of leather strips placed in manner inspired by Japanese technique of bamboo knitting – yatara ami.

Color scheme of the shoe is inspired by Sahara Desert, which is a lifelong love of architect Kengo Kuma. The weaved leather strips not only deliver a delightful appearance these also provide a solid essence to the pair, ensuring it is held firm on the foot. These strips even form the ASICS tiger stripe graphic on the lateral, which adds substance to it.

More details

The shoe is further held secure on the foot by the shoelaces with stopper. The toggle lacing system allows the wearer to adjust the tightness and fit of the shoe instantly. The customizable fit of this Kengo Kuma and ASICS collaborative is further heightened by the sole, which like the previous model is split into two parts and stuffed in with shock-absorbing material gel in the heel.

The first part comprises a tan midsole made from eco-friendly wood-like textile, the second part is the white outsole conjured up of Flytefoam. The heel tab made from Japanese washi tread features Metaride AMU branding. The Kengo Kuma and ASICS’ Metaride AMU is scheduled to release on March 12 for JPY 39,600 (approx. $375).