Grand Seiko’s 60th anniversary edition SLGH003 embellished in steel case

Grand Seiko introduced the limited edition SLGH002 (100 units) in March embellished in 18k gold case, carrying a steep price tag of $43,000. The USP was its Hi-Beat automatic 9SA5 movement but due to the price it was out of reach for most watch lovers.

Now the brand has introduced a more accessible timepiece, the Grand Seiko SLGH003 in steel case and bracelet as a part of the 60th-anniversary releases of the brand.

Thin case with subtle dial changes

Thanks to the thin movement at the heart, the 11.7mm Grand Seiko SLGH003 has a slim 44GS inspired case shape. This also makes the timepiece fit snug to the wrist and being a 44GS style case makes it worth its weight in gold.

The beautiful dial is described by the makers as “Grand Seiko blue”, complimented well by the muted sunburst finish. The SLGH003’s hour markers and hands look more intimidating with a wider profile, virtually lending them the retro 60s appeal. The same goes for the 12 o’clock marker which you’ll either love to bits or just ignore for its existence.

Power efficient movement









The Grand Seiko 60th Anniversary Limited Edition SLGH003 stands apart from its siblings is the caliber 9SA5 movement coming with power reserve of 80 hours. With the new Dual Impulse geometry for the escapement having star-shaped escape wheel with 8 arms, the locking and impulse functions are dissociated. This means less friction, more power efficiency, and wear-resistance for durability.

This limited edition watch by Grand Seiko is only going to be made in 1,000 pieces and will be up for grabs at Grand Seiko Boutiques or with a handful of retailers. The release date is in December with a price tag of EUR 10,000 (approx. $11,760).