Keurig K-Mini Plus is the brand’s slimmest coffee maker yet

Big coffee makers tend to acquire more space on the kitchen counter and their tacky appearances don’t make a good addition to a workplace environment. With the advancement of technology, however, many manufacturers have combined elegant coffee maker designs with space-saving solutions to provide you a perfect machine.

The American company Keurig Dr. Pepper, the makers of Keurig coffee machines and brewing systems, offer many such appliances, catering to all your needs. The Keurig K-Mini Plus brewer is the latest addition to the marque’s vast fleet of coffee makers, which is a compact and portable appliance.

Keurig K-Mini Plus

According to the company, Keurig K-Mini Plus is its slimmest brewer yet. You can make a delicious cup of coffee anywhere with this portable coffee maker. Perfect for those who do not have much counter space or who want a coffee machine for work, K-Mini Plus prepares single-serve brew within minutes. Moreover, the pod storage unit can fit in your brewer and hold up to nine K-Cup pods for convenient access to your favorite beverage.

At less than five inches wide, this slim brewer lets you make fresh coffee from K-Cup pods regardless of where you are. It can brew any cup size from six to 12 ounces. Its removable drip tray can easily fit a travel mug up to seven inches tall and holds full accidental brews for effortless cleaning. The removable one-cup reservoir of the K-Mini Plus is extremely easy to fill and clean. It has built-in cord storage for easy transport and clean countertops.

Fresh brew anywhere, anytime

With K-Mini Plus, which is an upgraded version of its predecessor K-Mini, you can have refreshing coffee anywhere, anytime. All you need to do is simply pour in some fresh water for each brew. It has a strong brew button, differentiating it from its counterparts.

The energy-efficient K-Mini Plus has an Auto-Off feature that turns off the machine 90 seconds after the last brew. Priced at $99.99, this sleek appliance comes in matte black, white, cardinal red, Evening Teal, and studio gray options.