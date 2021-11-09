Muoverti TiltBike brings unprecedented realism to your indoor cycling regime

Go out looking for indoor trainer bikes and there are plenty to choose from. But only a few can brag about their ability to simulate the on-road balance and the immersive exercise regime. The Elite Rizer being one of them, simulating the uphill or downhill bike riding experience perfectly.

With winters approaching indoor training bikes and treadmills are going to be the norm. Keeping this in mind startup Muoverti has designed the TiltBike stationary cycling unit to revolutionize cycling trainers for good with unique features that’ll attract fitness freaks.

Need for speed while stationary biking

As you might have guessed from the name, the cycling trainer tilts just like a real bicycle on tight twists and turns at respectable speeds. A perfect way to replicate the on-road rides in the cozy corner for a complete at-home workout. The tilting motion of the exercise machine is attributed to the elastomer-guided lateral frame rotation system.

According to Muoverti, the new-age trainer system uses self-learning algorithm, dynamic electromagnetic resistance control and an advanced physics engine to bring real-life dynamism for physical forces. Things like rolling resistance, incline, acceleration, inertia or the feeling of weight for an overall immersive workout.

The level of realism is unprecedented as the Muoverti Tiltbike has advanced steering and brake sensors – no doubt it is compatible with Zwift, TrainerRoad or even the virtual training E-Sports platform Descenders. It is more of a rocker platform and standalone trainer in one, ideal for hard-core training at home.

Avant-garde exercise equipment









Users can delve deep into the riding data including speed, cadence, pedal smoothness or torque delivery in real-time. Everything regarding the next biking regime can be customized – the rider height with saddle adjuster, bike types (like a mountain bike), or the road type like gravel, sand or normal highway. You can even set it for drafting or angular wind speed conditions!

TiltBike made its first appearance at the recent Rouleur Show in London and is slated for an autumn 2022 release date. Muoverti has not yet revealed pricing, but it’s easy to say, it will be up there in line with top competitors. So, expect it to carry a premium price when it finally hits the shelves. We also interchangeable bars or frames to come as an extra optional set of accessories.