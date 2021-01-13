KFC Japan introduces mouth-watering Creamy Croquette Chicken Fillet Sandwich

The year of the pandemic has not been the best for dining out. A trip to the favorite restaurant for a dinner or a fast food joint for a mouthwatering burger seems like an age ago.

If you’re in Japan and have one of the food delivery apps on your phone, just move your fingers and order a Creamy Croquette Chicken Fillet Sandwich that Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan has introduced to its menu. If cheese-oozing bite makes you slurp, don’t hold yourself back – this is a limited time option – the creamy delight may or may not come back again.

Cream croquette sandwich

You may have tried various cream croquette sandwiches in the past, but the difference in this KFC offering is going to be evident the moment you have had the first bite. This new KFC-presented experience is definitely going to be different, but sadly you can only try it at one of the KFC outlets in Japan for now.

The experience of a normal burger is enhanced with this creamy option comprising fresh lettuce base a fried chicken fillet, a fried katsu breaded croquette filled to the brim with sakura ebi shrimp and cream and topped with premium lobster sauce.

Place your order

If your taste buds are already feeling the urge, the Creamy Croquette Chicken Fillet Sandwich can be ordered just for yourself la carte or as part of a combo with fries and beverage, if you are fine with your partner digging into the fires alone.

Creamy Croquette Chicken Fillet Sandwich is priced at 490 Yen (approximately $4.70) on the menu, within a meal with small fries, and a medium drink it costs 790 Yen (about $7.90).