Kiroro Resort is the finest powder skiing destination in Japan

With unimaginable 21-metres of snow in winter, Kiroro Resort in Hokkaido Japan is considered one of the best powder skiing destinations in the country. The resort is nestled in a mountain valley that receives heavy snowfall and makes an excellent getaway for anyone seeking out-worldly skiing experience.

Kiroro Ski Resort is situated in Akaigawa, around 23 km from Otaru seaside town and 43km west of Sapporo Hokkaido. From the airport at Sapporo Hokkaido, the resort bus trip takes just two hours. It is only 60 minutes from Niseko, and a 70 minute express train ride from Otaru can easily take you to your skiing destination.

Kiroro Ski and Snowboard Terrain

Spread across two mountainous peaks, this medium-sized skiing resort has around 23 runs with the same amount of blue, green, and black piste. The black piste is not very challenging, so it’s suitable for beginners and intermediates. All snowboarders and skiers can enjoy real powder skiing amid the trees. But if you want to move toward the side country or outside the resort, you need to apply for backcountry plan permission.

The services and facilities available at Kiroro Resort are set up nicely and include various shops, for renting ski and snowboard. There is also the French-influenced Annie’s Kids Ski Academy to provide group lessons to beginner skiers. The lessons are available in a private format, so these are quite expensive.

There are also various restaurant facilities at the resort. So, people from different parts of the world can enjoy a variety of delicious cuisines. As expected from a ski resort in Japan, the nightlife here is absolutely sedate.

Additional activities

There are two Kiroro hotels, offering the best accommodation and a variety of facilities. The Sheraton Hokkaido Kiroro Resort is situated below the main ski area. Another hotel is Tribute Portfolio, which is linked to the main ski area with a beginner trail and a chondola. Next to the Kiroro resort, there is the Yu Kiroro to provide luxury condos to the guests.

Apart from snowboarding and skiing, Kiroro offers many winter activities. Kiroro even offers some onsen – open-air and indoor hot springs, a day spa for relaxation, and a swimming pool for recreation. Other activities to enjoy at the resort are sledding, snowshoe tours, snow tubing, and snowcat sightseeing tours. You can also enjoy billiards, arcade games, or even try some karaoke sessions if you like.