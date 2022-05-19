Kwumsy K2 is world’s first mechanical keyboard with built-in touchscreen

The keyboard is one accessory that people don’t talk much about. But for someone like me, whose livelihood depends on typing, it is the most essential arsenal in the work setup. No matter how you feel, keyboards are evolving by the day, this makes it essential for us to stay abreast with the progress of the computer peripheral.

The latest inductee in the list of technological advancements in keyboards is Kwumsy’s K2 mechanical keyboard. Kwumsy is known for its displays like the P2 Pro Tri-Screen; so is the brand now willing to try its luck in the mechanical keyboard design? Well, yes and no.! The answer is a little muddled and you’ll have to read on to know.

12.6 inch built-in touchscreen display

Why would a display maker make a mechanical keyboard? What makes the keyboard so special? If these are some questions cropping up in your mind, then my dear gamer, writer, editor or whosoever you are; the display makers are not moving beyond its genre, rather, they are introducing the world’s first mechanical keyboard that comes with a built-in touchscreen display.

K2 is made around a 12.6-inch touchscreen display capable of supporting up to 10 touchpoints. So, you can easily zoom, rotate, swipe, drag, press, double-tap and do a lot more with the built-in touchscreen display. The device easily connects to any PC or laptop via an HDMI or USB-C cable, which conveniently gives you a multi-display setup.

In addition, the touchscreen has 1920 x 515p resolution and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. If required, K2 can even connect to your smartphone or tablet. So, in case you are a workaholic, and for some reason wouldn’t mind tagging a full-sized keyboard between transits, you are in good company.

Ergonomic design easy on fingers and eyes

Offering clean and bright resolution, the additional screen is definitely intriguing and doesn’t disappoint with its build and novelty. From brightness and color contrast to scene mode, DCR and sharpness, there are a total of 30 adjustable parameter setting options. Talking of design, it’s the keyboard that looks really neat and is super easy on fingers. The 71-key setup gives the user a plethora of customization options. You can even adjust the keyboard brightness according to your mood.

The keys are Gateron blue but can be swapped with something in a darker or lighter shade. Moreover, the keycaps are easily removable so you don’t have to hulk energy swapping them. The user will have about 15 different RGB backlight settings to choose from. In addition, the company is also offering the customer an external keyboard stand to make typing easy. If you are intrigued by the Kwumsy’s K2 mechanical keyboard, it is available for $400.