Largest whiskey bottle in the world to go under the hammer

The world is going through a catastrophe. Countries are waging war on each other, temperatures are constantly rising, Netflix is ruining into losses, and not to forget, Oscars are the new fight club. But here I am introducing you to a 32-year-old whiskey manufactured at the Macallan distillery which will help you stay sane. Because all you need is good six shots of single malt to shoot your pain right in the head and the world would be a beautiful place again unless we witness an alien invasion!

Ending a bottle of whiskey is certainly more disheartening than ending a love affair. However, it is a pity on machoism if a man leaves the pub without gulping those last dregs. Now, you’d be thinking, what’s so macho about ending a 750ml bottle? Dear drunkard, we are not talking about finishing a traditional-sized bottle but a six-foot-tall Macallan single malt dubbed, The Intrepid, which is now officially the largest whiskey in the world.

Hold up to 311 liters of booze

Verified by the Guinness Book of World Records, the world’s largest whiskey bottle holds 82.16 gallons (311 liters) of gold-pale single malt. The record-setting bottle is equivalent to 444 normal-sized bottles of whisky. It would take me a lifetime or two to complete this chunk on my own unless my college pals decide to join and make it a two-hour affair.

Well, talking about its gigantic size, it can neither fit your top shelf nor the bottom rack, in fact, you might just need a separate liquor cabinet for it. When we say it’s huge, we don’t just mean the volume, but the size too. The Intrepid stands at 5-feet 11-inches tall and you may just require a separate stroller to carry it home.

Bidding on May 25

The largest bottle of whiskey might also have a chance to become the most expensive one, when it goes under the hammer on May 25. If that happens, it will break the record of another bottle of the Macallan distillery which was sold for $1.9 million in 2018. Not just this, the record-breaking auction will see 25% of proceeds go to charity if the bid goes beyond $1.6m.

Scotland auction house, Edinburgh-based auctioneer Lyon & Turnbull will sell Intrepid alongside 12 other bottle sets filled with the remaining 32-year-old Macallan whisky that couldn’t fit in the bottle, but was made in the same cask. The behemoth bottle of whiskey also features photos of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Karen Darke MBE, Olly Hicks, and other top brass explorers who have their excellence in adventure.