‘No Time To Die’ postponed to November amidst coronavirus outbreak

Amidst the rising concerns over coronavirus outbreak, the release of most awaited No Time To Die has been postponed until November 2020. The 25th film in the James Bond series was due to release in early April but it has been pushed back seven months as coronavirus threatens the global theater marketplace.

Sharing this decision on Twitter, the film’s official account informed, “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020.”

A Costly Move

With the initial delay in the production and now the release date, this could be a costly affair for the production house. However, amidst the increase in cases of coronavirus across the globe when people are advised against participating in mass gatherings, it seems like a good move.

Besides, some analysts have suggested that the epidemic, which many health officials are referring to as a pandemic, could cost the film industry around $5 billion off the global box office. Many Chinese cinemas are already closed, and revenues have taken a hit in South Korea and Italy.

It has become the first major movie to shift its opening due to the coronavirus. The movie’s Beijing premiere and Chinese promotional tour, which had been scheduled for April, were canceled in February.

No Time for Indecision

The announcement of the postponement came a day after the production studio of No Time to Die received an open letter from the founders of two of the most popular James Bond fan sites, asking to delay the release of the movie.

The letter was from the founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier, James Page and David Leigh. It expressed concerns regarding the health of the audience, with coronavirus reaching the pandemic status.

Titled ‘No Time for Indecision’, the letter stated, “Delay the release of ‘No Time To Die’ until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control. It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over 4 years for this films. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.”

007 fans are eager to see the suave secret agent in action one last time as No Time To Die is slated to be Daniel Craig’s final portrayal of the screen icon. Seems like they have to wait a little while longer.