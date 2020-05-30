Las Vegas plans to stand up on its feet after months of lockdown

Travel is not going to be the same again – neither would dining out or holidaying be as it was when we were living without the fear of coronavirus. Almost every commercial activity has either been hit or temporarily under lockdown in the past few months.

Fear of COVID-19 is going to be around until a vaccine is ready. Until then, as WHO says, we need to learn to live with the pandemic. With this thought Las Vegas is planning to stand up back on its feet and welcome guest as hotels, casinos and restaurants are planning to reopen on June 4 after over two months into state-mandated lockdown.

What’s opening?

While Vegas is opening, it is not going to be the same when travelers return. Most places are opening with a lot of lucrative options and many restrictions, so it’s anyone’s guess how the response is going to be. Las Vegas is not the first place opening with creative offers – Japan and Sicily are ready to pay for you to vacation with them.

Emirates has resumed flights to and from Dubai to nine destinations with strict safety measures. Casinos in Vegas will open with measures to ensure social distancing. Nevada Gaming Control Board has mandated that casinos will limit six players at craps tables and the gathering to three at blackjack tables. Hand washing stations shall be installed and chips, dice, cards etc will be sanitized regularly.

More precautions

Hotels, resorts, and restaurants would install thermal imaging cameras at entrance and wearing masks may be encouraged. MGM group has plans to make it mandatory for its staff to wear masks; the company could also have plexiglass barriers installed and face shields provided for its employees in all 18 properties. Restaurants may replace their regular menus with digital ones that people can check on their mobile devices to minimize spread of the virus.

This is not it, with the hope that travelers will return to the tourism-dependent city, which has been dealing with millions of dollars each day – hotels, casinos and other properties are offering rock bottom rates.