LEGO to launch new Lightyear sets ahead of Disney-Pixar movie

Lightyear, the upcoming Disney-Pixar space adventure, is still a couple of months away. Luckily, LEGO is set to launch a new range of Lightyear sets to keep the fans busy. There are three sets in the lineup that are releasing on April 24.

These sets are based on Disney-Pixar’s upcoming animated Toy Story spinoff Lightyear movie and include the XL-15 Spaceship, Zurg Battle, and Zyclops Chase. Lightyear is set to release on June 17, and stars Chris Evans as the beloved astronaut Buzz Lightyear as he makes way through the space battling Zurg and Zyclops.

Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship

The buildable Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship is Buzz’s vehicle of choice and features authentic details from the spaceman’s origin story. The set includes a working openable cockpit that can fit a mini Lightyear figure, has a removable fuel cell, and sits on a plaque for better display. It also includes four characters from the movie, Buzz Lightyear, Darby Steel, Mo Morrison and Sox, and three weapons including Darby’s Mr. Boom rocket launcher.

Zurg Battle Set

While the first set allows you to take the adventure to the infinity and beyond, the second set lets you recreate the Zurg battle scene. It consists of parts you can use to reimagine Buzz’s battle with the evil Emperor Zurg. You can maneuver the buildable robot’s arms and legs, while you use Izzy Hawthorne’s stud shooter and Buzz’s wrist laser to fight him. This set encourages you to go off script and create cool battle scenarios. It includes Buzz Lightyear, Izzy Hawthorne, Sox, and E.R.I.C.

Zyclops Chase

The third set, called Zyclops Chase, will help you depict Buzz and Izzy Hawthorne in a Zyclops chase in their full space suit getup. Buzz wear a space suit and helmet, and comes with posable arms and legs and a disc shooter. There is a Starter Brick that offers a sturdy base for building, and comes with one figure in each bag of bricks so you can begin the fun even before the set is entirely built.