Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Clear Aqua ready for Summer

It’s only Spring in most parts of the world but in some countries, it’s already summer. If it’s not very warm in your place yet, then maybe you’re already anticipating for Summer time.

Definitely, it’s another year of a different summer where travels are restricted. But then you’ve got to do what you need to do. If you can’t travel far because of this age of the pandemic and social distancing, you can, at least, dress the part.

Pharrell x Adidas New Collab for Summer

Start with looking for a pair of summer sneakers. Maybe something neon, bright, or cool like this Pharrell x adidas NMD Hu “Clear Aqua”. To make it even more fun, listen to Pharell’s songs as you contemplate on buying. You’re gonna be happy.

Pharell and Adidas have long had a special partnership. We remember the Adidas x Pharrell Williams( PW Superstar and Pk. The NMD Hu is another popular silhouete in it’s being given a refresh in Clear Aqua. It’s mainly blue with a dash of white text and the contrasting black outline of the tongue and insole.

The pair’s upper is made of flexible Primeknit. Definitely, it is stretchable for better comfort. It’s being reinforced by a cut-out midfoot cage where the rope laces also wrap around up to the top of the shoe.

Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Clear Aqua dropping soon

On top is a text that says “ULUNTU” which is a Xhosa (Bantu language) word for community. On the heel tabs are some text that different in both feet that are debossed on the leather heel. On the right, you see the Adidas Originals Trefoil. On the left is Pharell’s graphic The BOOST midsole is also in the same aqua color.

The Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Clear Aqua will be sold for $220 beginning tomorrow.