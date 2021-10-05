Limited edition Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Black Ops Edition watch launched

Panerai tends to impresses with its intriguing complications and extra-large watch displays encased in advanced materials. This time with the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition, the Italian luxury watch manufacturer has gone a stride further to introduce a legible skeleton dial that will leave you enthralled.

Designed in collaboration with German luxury performance brand BRABUS, the watch features an automatic skeleton movement. The nicely engineered timepiece derives its inspiration from BRABUS’ Shadow Black Ops line of sport boats and has interesting complications to show.

The mammoth design

To start out, the Submersible S BRABUS Black Ops Edition watch is one of the larger timepieces in Panerai’s repertoire. The limited edition watch is provided in a 47mm case made from Carbotech carbon composite in matte finish. The case is graced with a unidirectional coin edge bezel and is hallmarked with a crown locking lever featuring the BARBUS logo on it.

The beauty of the watch however lies underneath the sapphire display. The skeleton dial here may remind one of the Submersible dial with skeletonized Roman sword hands and rounded indices, but it is really different from the previous models. The inner workings of the movement below is visible through the netted dial layout, which is accentuated with an arrow-tipped GMT hand, a 24 hour subdial at 9 o’clock, and a very fascinating date window at 3 o’clock which uses a polarized lens.

The movement and more

The Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Black Ops Edition watch is powered by in-house P.4001/s automatic skeleton GMT movement which offers the watch a satisfactory 72 hour power reserve and is also visible through the sapphire caseback. The dive watch design is not just sporty to the eyes, it is also rated 300 meter water-resistant to accompany you in almost all your underwater explorations.

This interesting Panerai Submersible comes paired to a BARBUS embellished charcoal gray fabric strap featuring rubber lining. The strap matches the watch layout and design very closely. If you’re interested, the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Black Ops Edition watch is strictly limited to only 100 examples, you may want to act really fast to take home one of these $46,200 timepieces.