Maison Margiela Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford will be ready soon

Here we go again. Here is another collab between Maison Margiela and Reebok. The luxury fashion house and sports brand have been teaming up to come up with hoes that they believe will sell. Well, they’re right. Every collab gets popular that you can’t easily buy a pair anywhere.

We’ve featured several projects here. We remember that Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto and the Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C from last month. Today, a new collaboration has been heard.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Collaboration

The new pair is the Maison Margiela and Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford. It’s a tabi-inspired design once again but is mainly a newer iteration of the Instapump. This joins the Reebok x Tom and Jerry Footwear Collection and Reebok Instapump Fury Digital Glow, Morning Fog now available.

The Maison Margiela and ReebokTabi Instapump Fury Oxford can be considered as a new silhouette. It showcases the Pump technology of Reebook and the distinct style of Maison Margiela.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford Design

The Tabi split-toe construction now becomes a classic design. It features a calfskin leather upper. The midsole is remisniscent of Margiela’s Retro Fit silhouette. The Instapump Fury design is on the heeled boot.









Three colorways are available: Black, White, and Yellow/Red. The Maison Margiela Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford will be available online beginning tomorrow, April 30. Check Reebok online and Maison Margiela’s web stores. Dropping for $995.