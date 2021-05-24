Maison Margiela Tabi Scuba Sneakers now available

Mention Maison Margiela and the tabi style may first come to mind. Well, that’s probably for sneakerheads who may have grown to love the French luxury fashion house.

It’s one of those few luxury brands that we always mention here. We particularly like any tabi-boot style shoes being introduced by Maison Margiela. There’s not just one but several tabi shoes starting with the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto we featured in early January.

More Tabi from Maison Margiela

There was also the Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C and the Maison Margiela Tabi Loafers. Just recently, there was the Maison Margiela Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford. Today, here’s another tabi: the Maison Margiela Tabi Scuba Sneaker.

The tabi style has become popular that other brands have followed the trend. It’s not just for sneakers and boots– even loafers, mules, and scuba shoes have been tabi-fied.

Tabi boots and scuba? How is that possible? Anything is possible with Maison Margiela and yes, it has brought the split toe design to a pair of scuba sneakers. It’s probably not something you’d really wear in the water especially with its expensive price.

Maison Margiela Tabi Scuba Sneakers Design

The luxury scuba sneakers are made from cotton canvas and bovine leather. The tongue is concealed with some velcro straps. The pair actually looks minimalist because there is no branding at all.

The canvas-suede sneakers are finished off with the grooved gum soles that extend to the front and rear. It’s not that obvious but the collar has some single white stitch detailing found on the rear.







Believe us when we say it’s really a pair of scuba sneakers. We’re just not sure if you will be willing to get a $665 pair of shoes wet. Check maisonmargiela.com to purchase.