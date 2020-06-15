Longines new Flagship Heritage comes in a black dial

Swiss watchmaker Longines pays tribute to its Flagship collection of the 1950s with an all-new watch that has a black dial with very modern design. Featuring a black dial with pink gold assents, the watch is an instant eye-catcher.

Being a reminder of its past heritage and form, the new Flagship Heritage watch combines the original beauty of the most remarkable models from the past with state-of-the-art watchmaking techniques.

The new Flagship Heritage

The 2020 Longines Flagship Heritage has a very decently sized 38.5mm stainless steel case. It features a high polished design and its slightly inward slanting lugs give the watch a distinct appeal.

The watch has a very striking black lacquered dial, which is accentuated with pink gold branding, hands, and indices. To let the new model tread a notch in the direction of exclusivity, it gets an open dial small seconds hand a date counter in black with white numbers at 6 o’clock.

Movement and more

The new Longines Flagship watch is powered by a 4Hz, in-house L615 automatic movement with 27 Jewels. Offering a power reserve of 42 hours, the watch comes paired with a black alligator strap.

The 2020 Flagship Heritage model is available for an asking price of $1,675. If you think you want to hit the next board meeting with the historic Longines in a new avatar, you can head over to the website.