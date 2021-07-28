Louis Vuitton Charlie Unisex Sneaker is very eco-friendly

From Balenciaga to Burberry, we now move on to Louis Vuitton. The French luxury fashion house has also become popular among sneakerheads especially since Off White’s Virgil Abloh is now very much part of the brand.

In recent months, we have seen a number of interesting Louis Vuitton-branded products like those three pairs of Louis Vuitton Easy Line Mules. The Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Sneaker was released in Vert colorway. For the casual listener, there’s the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker. Of course, we can’t forget Virgil Abloh’s LV Trainer Sneaker Boots.

Louis Vuitton Charlie Unisex Sneaker Design

A new pair of sneakers is being prepped for release. The Charlie sneakers is unisex which means it can be worn by both ladies and men. What’s more interesting about the pair is the fact that it uses 90% recycled and bio-sourced materials.

The Louis Vuitton Charlie Unisex Sneakers are environment-friendly. Whether a low-top or high-top version, the pair looks pristine in its white design. On the heel is an LV monogram accent. There are some grey accents on the toe part and on the midsole.

Louis Vuitton Goes Green for the Sneakers

The sole is made up of 94% recycled rubber but the upper uses synthetic material (Biopolioli). The tongue patch uses ECONYL which is 100% recycled nylon. Recycled polyester and recycled polyurethane have been used for the inside sole and lining. To complete the look, TENCEL felt was used. The shoe box is made from recycled cardboard.

Louis Vuitton Charlie Unisex Sneakers will be sold later on November 12 on the company webstore. Sizes available will be 3 to 13 (US) or 34 to 47 (Europe).