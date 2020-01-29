Louis Vuitton restaurant in Japan opening its doors this weekend

The name Louis Vuitton adds luxury to whatever it touches. The French fashion house and luxury retail company has been around for more than a century. It is now the most valuable luxury brand in the world and its parent company, LVMH (LVMH Moët Hennessy), actually owns several other luxury brands from Dior to Fendi to Givenchy and recently, global luxury jewelry Tiffany.

Louis Vuitton in itself is known for all things luxe. Anything that has that LV logo, as long as authentic, will sell no matter how expensive. That’s true but only for those who can afford it.

Louis Vuitton Gets Into the Restaurant Game

Louis Vuitton has also ventured into other businesses because the company knows it will sell. It’s opening a restaurant in Osaka, Japan. LV is now ready to show off what’s inside the Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji.

Also called Le Café V, this café and restaurant is a special collaboration with Japanese chef Yosuke Suga. The LV store is designed by Jun Aoki and Peter Marino. Another “secret” restaurant called Sugalabo V will also be opened exclusively for a small group of guests. It is said to be an intimate dining place with an open kitchen.

LV Goes All Nautical and Nice

The whole building itself boasts a nautical theme. It is based on Osaka’s being a port city before. The Higaki-Kaisen cargo ship sail design is very noticeable.

Get inside and you will be reminded of ship decks with the wooden floors. The ceilings and pillars are also inspired by a yacht. Inside the store, you will see a bespoke sculpture made by Kenta Cobayashi, a Japanese artist.



















The Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji building will house the first Louis Vuitton restaurant in Japan. Le Café V will open this coming February 1, 2020, Saturday.