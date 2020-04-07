Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH to build 115-room luxury hotel in Beverly Hills

Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) is planning to build a 115-room luxury hotel on the Rodeo Drive. When complete, it will be the most premium hotels in Beverly Hills, already populated with high-end luxe accommodations including the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Beverly Wilshire.

LVMH, according to the Los Angeles Times, recently applied for permission to build the massive property complete with club-house and rooftop swimming pools.

A premium design

The planned Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills will be constructed at the intersection of Little Santa Monica Boulevard and Rodeo Drive, on a property brought by the LVMH in 2018 for about $500K.

Designed by renowned architect Peter Marino, the building will feature ‘very large’ suites created as exclusive havens to make each stay memorable and unique. The customized approach to service and exquisite hospitality synonymous with Cheval Blanc collection will extend to this property as well.

The ‘exceptional new destination’ will have a private club and two swimming pools, including a private penthouse pool. Interestingly, unlike most other full-service luxe hotels, the Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills will not have conference rooms, banquet or retail outlets – instead the hotel will rely on such luxury facilities dotted around the street.

According to Marino, the hotel will be a marvel of art. Right at the entrance will be a graffiti wall and the windows with button-operated sunshades will all be of different size. Architecturally insane, but Marino believes it will be very human.

The opening

Peter Marino, who has also designed LVMH’s Louis Vuitton and Dior boutiques on Rodeo Drive, said ‘the hotel will look like it has been there for 50 years and will remain timeless for decades to come.’

For this the façade will be clad in imported French limestone that Marino thinks will give the structure a very soft and beautiful appearance when hit by the warm Southern California sun.

The swanky hotel will be a wealthy traveler’s abode – room tariffs have not been decided yet. These are early days still, the hotel is expected to be operational in 2025.