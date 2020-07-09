Luminor Marina 44mm PAM01313 adorns striking dark blue dial

Panerai has sustained the trend of larger than normal dial watches and Panerai Luminor is one of them. The iconic timepiece is more of a design object and now there’s one new entrant to the Luminor Marina family.

This is the striking Luminor Marina 44mm PAM01313 watch adorning blue dial – in a way marking return of the Italian watchmaker to the roots. It has the reminiscences of the classic Panerai Luminor 1950 which had a matte-brushed case.

Watch face and movement

The 300 meters water-resistant watch comes with a solid case back and a 44mm satin-finished blue dial. There are small seconds positioned at 9 o’clock while the date window at 3 o” clock balances out the look. If you notice, it comes with the white Super-LumiNova having green luminescence as opposed to the faux vintage luminescent material.

At the Luminor Marina 44mm PAM01313’s heart is the in-house Panerai Calibre P.9010 automatic movement (just 6mm thick) beating at 4Hz. The watch has a power reserve of three days which is disguised behind the stylized case back. It would have been a striking addition if Panerai revealed a bit of the movement, but it is covered by the all solid case back.

Simple yet striking

This timepiece by Panerai has a modern Luminor configuration with large Arabic numerals that represent the quarter hours and etched tick markers for the in-between hours. These are well complimented by the sharp sword-like hour and minute hands.

The watch comes with matching dark blue alligator leather strap or the optional blue rubber strap which looks sportier. Luminor Marina 44mm PAM01313 will be up for grabs later this year at a retail price of $7,700. Apparently, this year marks the 70 years of the first release of Luminor collection and the PAM01313 follows the release of other timepieces in the Luminor Marina collection.