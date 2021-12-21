Made from vegan material, water-repellent Cariuma Caturi sneaker is tailored for winters

Just as days are getting colder, it must be becoming tougher to keep the feet warm. As a solution for sneakerheads seeking a pair that would not leave them cold feet in the winters; Cariuma has launched Caturi boots that are specifically made to keep your feet warm and protected when the mercury plummets.

The winter-ready sneakers are designed with speed hocks and D-rings for laces that give these shoes a hiking boots appearance with a sleek sneaker silhouette. The shoes will thus appeal to the ones bent on hiking trails and others wanting a warm pair to tread on the streets.

The look and feel

The Caturi has a special purpose to fulfill, but that doesn’t mean Cariuma is compromising on the comfort and style of this environmentally-conscious pair. The stylish sneaker is made from vegan and recycled materials in either low or high-top models.

The water-repellent Caturi is a sturdy sneaker crafted from vegan suede with a faux shearling lining made from recycled materials. This is used to keep the feet warm while the supportive bio-foam insole ensures the shoes are comfortable for walking.

More details and pricing

In addition to making stylish and eco-friendly sneakers, Cariuma, the makers of Caturi, are well-known for planting two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every sneaker sale they make. The norm is to continue with the sale of these sneakers that arrive with an anti-slip natural rubber outsole, which would give the wearer enough traction even on ice.

The Caturi boots are available through the official website in two – camel and black – colors paired to either single or dual-toned laces. They are provided in both men’s and women’s sizing for $169.