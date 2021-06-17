“Make History Now” with Black Fives x Puma Suede sneakers

Puma and Black Fives are planning the third footwear in their collection, again to celebrate the Black history in America. It’s Black Fives Foundation’s mission to “preserve, showcase, teach and honor the pre-NBA history of African Americans in basketball, which Puma has been assisting through a long partnership.

The partnership that started in 2013 between Puma and Black Fives has revived the forgotten part of athletic history through its fashion and footwear offerings. Now the new Black Fives x Puma Suede sneaker’s first look has dropped and they look more like the flatter version of the Future Rider Shoes from the consortium.

Black Fives x Puma Suede

Out of the partnership now comes this new limited edition version of the Puma Suede, which is completely compelling right from the word go. Delivered in timeless style, the pair is inspired by the retro detailing and feature natural suede upper.

The sneaker is presented in a sapphire blue suede upper, has a front lace-up closure and features contrasting color logo details, which also includes the Black Fives Foundation’s slogan – “Make History Now” – on the midsole.

Pricing and availability









The Black Fives x Puma Suede comes on a rubber outsole and is likely to debut tomorrow, June 18 through Puma and Black Fives online stores and also the former’s offline stores across the nation.

The shoe will be provided in a collection with a co-branded T-shirt, which again is blue with black branding and printing.