Master & Dynamic reveals MW08 true wireless earbuds for the cult

There is no dearth of true wireless earbuds on the market, and now you can add one more to the list. Master & Dynamic has just added its best wireless earbuds so far and they look so similar to the predecessor – MW07.

Dubbed the MW08 earbuds, these premium ANC wireless buds push the envelope of audio quality and performance that we are accustomed to by Master & Dynamics. While the earbuds are made for audiophiles, and normal users might not fancy them, they are absolute killers for the intended buyers.

MW08 design and performance

The MW08 earbuds have a premium ceramic finish, and shed a bit of bodywork as they are now 15 percent smaller than the MW07 Plus. Still they manage to fit in 11mm Beryllium drivers that brings a punchier soundscape for listeners. The aluminum nano-bonded external antennas bring excellent connectivity. There are six microphones on the earbuds for call clarity.

Charging case of the earbuds also gets a redesign as they now have vertically standing configuration, along with the magnetic connectors to lock them in place. The case now feels a bit more compact, ideal for people who carry it in their pocket. You’ll get a playback time of 10 hours for the earbuds and a total of 40 hours in the charging case.

ANC and ambient sound modes

There are the hybrid active noise cancelling mode – ANC Max and All Day ANC; and ambient sound modes (Voice and Awareness) on these earbuds that can be toggled with the multifunctional buttons. MW08 come with IPX5 water resistance which can take the odd downpour, but the lack of dust resistance is a bit disappointing.

The true wireless earbuds will be available for a price tag of $299 on March 30, and considering that the existing MW07 also comes at the same price tag, they are not a bad deal. You can have them in white, blue and brown colors when they are eventually up for grabs. The price of MW07 earbuds is going to drop to $249 once the newer model releases.